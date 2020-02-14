Business Vietnam becomes largest grape importer of RoK Vietnam surpassed China and Hong Kong to become the largest importer of Korean grapes after the country increased its imports by 34.8 percent in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Binh Phuoc farmers see good cashew crop, but lower prices Farmers in Binh Phuoc province have begun to harvest their cashew crop and yields are higher than last year because of favourable weather and the efforts of authorities and farmers to prevent diseases.

Business FPT targets 18 percent growth in pre-tax profit FPT Corporation is aiming to earn 32.45 trillion VND (over 1.38 billion USD) in revenue and 5.51 trillion VND in pre-tax profit this year, gaining 17 percent and 18 percent respectively against 2019.

Business Hai Duong prepares to export fresh lychees to Japan The northern province of Hai Duong is taking the necessary measures to export fresh lychees to Japan in 2020.