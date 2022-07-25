ETC to be in full operation across HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
An electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be in full operation across three toll booths on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway from July 26, five days ahead the scheduled date.
The system will be jointly operated by the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) and TASCO JSC on a total of 25 ETC lanes of both directions.
The expressway is deemed as a key transport route in southern Vietnam connecting HCM City and South-eastern and Central Highlands provinces. It will also link with Long Thanh International Airport, which is under construction and expected to be operational in 2025.
Traffic on the expressway currently reaches 45,000 – 50,000 vehicles per day and night, surpassing its designed capacity.
The launch of the automated toll payment forms part of the efforts to ease congestion at toll plazas on the expressway during rush hours and holidays, and support socio-economic development in localities where it crosses./.