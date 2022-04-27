The highlight of the event will be “Highland market - Son La rendezvous”, featuring stalls displaying handicraft items and cuisine as well as traditional artistic performances by ethnic minorities in Son La province.

There will also be re-enactments of a dance festival of the Dao ethnic minority group and a rain praying festival of the Thai people, as well as prayers for peace and blessings at spiritual spaces of Khmer pagodas and Cham towers./.

VNA