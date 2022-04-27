Ethnic cultures to be introduced on Reunification Day Holiday
Markets from the northwestern mountainous region will be enacted at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town, Hanoi, during the Reunification Day holiday from April 29 to May 3.
The highlight of the event will be “Highland market - Son La rendezvous”, featuring stalls displaying handicraft items and cuisine as well as traditional artistic performances by ethnic minorities in Son La province.
There will also be re-enactments of a dance festival of the Dao ethnic minority group and a rain praying festival of the Thai people, as well as prayers for peace and blessings at spiritual spaces of Khmer pagodas and Cham towers./.