Videos SEA Games 31 medal sets made public The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.

Videos Vietnam has 10 more seaports The Ministry of Transport has just announced 10 new seaports, bringing the total number of such ports nationwide to 296.

Videos Night tour of Thang Long Imperial Citadel returns The night tour to discover the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi will return during the coming National Reunification Day and May Day holidays after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts.

Videos Unique Bat Trang Pottery Museum In the heart of the Bat Trang ancient pottery village in Gia Lam district, Hanoi, the Bat Trang Pottery Museum is not only a place to preserve the village’s cultural values but also a destination for visitors far and wide.