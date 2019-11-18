Cirrhosis tortured Phan Van Chung from Lai Chau province for several years until he met young H’mong man Cu A Sua. Taking A Sua’s medicine, Chung is now fully recovered.

Cu A Sua’s medicine has been licensed by Lai Chau provincial Department of Health, making him the first person in the locality to possess a traditional therapy. It was granted as the number of patients who have recovered thanks to his medicine reached 100 people.

Cu A Sua’s medicine for hepatic diseases won second prize at the contest for startup ideas in Lai Chau province in 2018 by the provincial Youth Union. His success is expected to not only bring hope to hepatic patients but also inspire locals in starting their own business, contributing to local development./.

