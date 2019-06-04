High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Federica Mogherini speaks at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: Europost)

– The EU will soon sign a Framework Participation Agreement (FPA) with Vietnam to establish the Southeast Asian nation’s participation framework in the bloc’s crisis management activities, said a senior official.High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU Federica Mogherini made the statement in her speech at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 1.Under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), the FDA will be the second of its kind signed with an Asian nation after the Republic of Korea. Similar deals have been reached with New Zealand and Australia.The EU has decided to send military advisors to Asia, starting with its delegation to ASEAN in Jakarta.The Shangri-La Dialogue, an important regional security forum, took place from June 1 – 3, gathering governmental-level delegations from 57 countries and territories.-VNA