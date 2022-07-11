Business Hung Yen seeks to attract investment from Belarus The northern province of Hung Yen always create the most favourable conditions for Belarusian businesses in investing in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Toan said on July 11.

Business CAAV proposes increasing airfare due to oil prices To deal with fuel prices, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) just proposed raising air service prices on domestic routes to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).