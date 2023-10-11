Business Seafood exports bustle again in year-end period After a tough period with a continuous decline in orders, from September, seafood producers and exporters have become busier thanks to the recovery of orders for year-end festive season.

Business Cashew exports flourish, Vinacas warns of food safety The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has advised firms to pay attention to ensuring quality and food safety to avoid unnecessary export-related risks given growing overseas shipments of cashew nuts, which are forecast to soar in the final months of the year.

Politics Vietnam, UK’s West Midlands region look toward closer ties A seminar connecting Vietnam and the West Midlands region of the UK took place in the UK city of Birmingham on October 10.

Business Digital transformation helps enhance capacity, competitives for enterprises Digital transformation is the most effective way to help businesses improve their capacity and competitiveness, and adapt to new trends and situations, according to Nguyen Duc Trung, Deputy Director of the Enterprise Development Department (EDD) at the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).