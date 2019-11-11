European travel firms study tourism cooperation in northern region
A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.
St Joseph's Cathedral in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.
The programme is designed to create chances for Vietnam’s travel companies and their European counterparts to meet and discuss tourism products, thereby bolstering tourism cooperation and promotions.
Running from November 9 to 14, it has been jointly organised by the Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Airlines Corporation.
Since June, the department and corporation have arranged similar programmes for delegations from Japan and Australia.
Statistics from the municipal Department of Tourism showed that more than 4.7 million foreign tourists visited Hanoi in the first nine months of 2019, a year-on-year increase of 10.1 percent.
The capital city hosted a total 21.5 million visitors in the period, up 9.5 percent against the same period last year and equivalent to 74.46 percent of the annual target. They included more than 16.8 million domestic holidaymakers, up 9.3 percent year-on-year.
Local tourism revenue reached 74.7 trillion VND (3.2 billion USD) in the nine months, up 30.9 percent and nearing 72 percent of the yearly plan.
Notable tourist attractions in Ninh Binh include Trang An Landscape Complex, Bai Dinh pagoda, Tam Coc-Bich Dong, Thung Nham bird sanctuary and Van Long lagoon.
Meanwhile, Quang Ninh province is home to the world natural heritage site Ha Long Bay./.
