Society Vietnam attends US conference on war aftermath settlement A delegation from the Office of the Standing Agency of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences head by Colonel Le Dinh Vu attended a conference on war consequences and peace held by the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington D.C. on October 11-12.

Society Tien Giang takes measures to cope with natural disasters The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has taken various measures to cope with natural disasters, helping to mitigate their damage.

Society Hanoi to inspect violations of plots and ground sales Hanoi authorities have requested the Department of Natural Resources and Environment strictly handle the bulldozing of hills and mountains and levelling of ponds, rivers and streams to sell land.

Society Naval ship safely tugs fishing vessel in distress to mainland Ship 302 of Naval Region 3 tugged a fishing vessel in distress of Quang Binh province to the mainland and handed over it authorities of Da Nang city on October 12.