The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) are of significance to both Vietnam and the EU, head of the Vietnamese mission to the EU Vu Anh Quang has stated.

In his interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the European Council’s June 25 decision to entrust the European Commission to sign the two deals with Vietnam in Hanoi on June 30, the diplomat said that they are the first new-generation trade and investment deals that the EU has reached with a middle-income country.

Regarding the ratification process, the diplomat stated that after the signing ceremony, both sides will conduct procedures for their parliaments’ ratification.

He expressed his hope that the European Parliament in the new tenure will soon stabilise its organisation and personnel to vote for the ratification of the two documents in late 2019 or early 2020.-VNA