Business Licensed housing projects rise in Q2 The number of licensed housing projects rose sharply in the second quarter, the Ministry of Construction announced on August 4.

Business Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.

Business HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres Farmers and experts have asked Ho Chi Minh City authorities to remove hindrances and create favourable conditions for residents to build greenhouses and breeding centres on agricultural land used to build nursery gardens.

Business Ca Mau’s socio-economic activities recovering The socio-economic situation in the southernmost province of Ca Mau is recovering, with many major targets reached, according to the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai.