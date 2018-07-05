The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has announced that its total commercial power volume hit 91.78 billion kWh in the first half of the year, up 10.65 percent annually (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has announced that its total commercial power volume hit 91.78 billion kWh in the first half of the year, up 10.65 percent annually.



During the period, its System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) was 358.74 minutes, down 18.4 percent annually. The Momentary Average Interruption Frequency Index (MAIFI) was 0.83 times per customer, while the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) reached 3.18 times per customer.



EVN ensured sufficient power supplies for high school entrance and graduation exams and its units are partnering with local authorities and people to overcome the consequences of flooding in the northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, and Ha Giang.



It has also worked closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Directorate of Water Resources, and localities to operate hydropower lakes to meet domestic demands for manufacturing and daily usage.



Since early this year, EVN has adopted measures to improve customer service quality and the electricity access index. Its units reported to the municipal and provincial People’s Committees, at public administrative centres in 14 cities and provinces, on the one-stop shop mechanism to supply power via the medium-voltage power grid and other services.



It has also connected services at the public service portals of 39 cities and provinces nationwide. Authorities of Hanoi and Bac Ninh province have issued a decision to launch the one-stop shop mechanism with EVN.



The total manufactured and imported electricity volume hit 19.3 billion kWh in June, bringing the six-month volume to 105.9 billion kWh, up 11.6 percent.



In six months, the total electricity transmission was estimated at 89.42 billion kWh, up 11.5 percent.



Between now and the year’s end, EVN will continue working to reduce power access time; safely operate the electricity system and market; ensure the safety of lakes, dykes and hydropower works during the rainy season; as well as raise public awareness of safe electricity use. -VNA



