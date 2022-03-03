EVN, Singaporean firm cooperate in power development in Vietnam
Representatives of the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd of Singapore are having an online working session from March 1 -3 to discuss cooperation in power projects in Vietnam.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: EVN)Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives of the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd of Singapore are having an online working session from March 1 -3 to discuss cooperation in power projects in Vietnam.
The two sides will partner to improve the reliability and stability of electricity systems, develop a smart grid, and address main challenges of power networks in Vietnam.
They will also cooperate in developing and optimising renewable energy projects, developing Dung Quat power centre, and promoting the exchange of experts.
At the meeting, participants proposed solutions to concretise their cooperation agreement signed in late 2021, contributing to ensuring the progress of smart grid development in Vietnam.
Experts from Sembcorps highly valued the EVN and its subsidiaries for their efforts in developing the smart grid, while sharing their experience in this field./.