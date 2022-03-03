Business Vietnamese firms in Russia seek ways to overcome difficulties The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on March 2 held a meeting with Vietnamese businesses in the country to seek measures to cope with impacts from Western economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Business Moscow’s trade with Vietnam rises 36 percent last year Moscow’s trade with Vietnam reached 3.9 billion USD in 2021, up 36 percent from the previous year, according to statistics released by the Russian capital’s portal on March 2.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on March 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange for the US dollar at 23,143 VND/USD on March 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.