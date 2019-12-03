Exchange between Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers ends
A friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian farmers wrapped up in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 2.
Delegates visit Dalat Hasfarm company (Photo: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – A friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian farmers wrapped up in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 2.
Along with a clean farm produce fair held from November 30 – December 2, the exchange was attracted by nearly 300 delegates from the three countries, including representatives of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU).
Participants had a chance to attend a seminar to discuss agriculture, farming and rural development. Also featured were a cultural and art exchange, visits to high-tech agriculture models, as well as discussions on cooperation opportunities in farm production and consumption, achievements in science-technology, and support for firms to access domestic and foreign markets.
The clean farm produce fair drew over 223 firms, introducing over 2,600 agricultural and craft products, mostly fresh fruit and vegetables; aquatic products; processed, dried and canned food; silk products; and wooden furniture to about 14,300 visitors.
Businesses signed 13 cooperation agreements to join safe food chains and access each other’s markets.
At the closing ceremony, the organising board presented the VFU Central Committee’s certificates of merit to 81 outstanding businesses, cooperatives and working groups from the three countries.
The next exchange is expected to be held in December 2020 in Laos or Cambodia./.
Along with a clean farm produce fair held from November 30 – December 2, the exchange was attracted by nearly 300 delegates from the three countries, including representatives of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU).
Participants had a chance to attend a seminar to discuss agriculture, farming and rural development. Also featured were a cultural and art exchange, visits to high-tech agriculture models, as well as discussions on cooperation opportunities in farm production and consumption, achievements in science-technology, and support for firms to access domestic and foreign markets.
The clean farm produce fair drew over 223 firms, introducing over 2,600 agricultural and craft products, mostly fresh fruit and vegetables; aquatic products; processed, dried and canned food; silk products; and wooden furniture to about 14,300 visitors.
Businesses signed 13 cooperation agreements to join safe food chains and access each other’s markets.
At the closing ceremony, the organising board presented the VFU Central Committee’s certificates of merit to 81 outstanding businesses, cooperatives and working groups from the three countries.
The next exchange is expected to be held in December 2020 in Laos or Cambodia./.