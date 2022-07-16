Traditional carpets displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Some 65 photos and seven videos featuring historical relic sites, landscapes, customs and the daily routines of Iranian people are on display at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology.

Titled "Iranian Art Heritage, the cradle of civilisation", the event showcases a stunning collection of carpets, hand-painted vases, and engraved and enamelled copper.

On the one hand, handicrafts reflect the wisdom and craftsmanship of the Iranian people and give visitors a glimpse of the sophisticated Iranian artistry and its national essence that evolved through the ages.

On the other hand, photographs depict Iran's historical traces, beautiful landscapes, and a glance at the people's traditional customs, rituals and daily life.

The event aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Vietnam.

Ali Akbar Nazari, Ambassador of Iran to Vietnam, said culture played a significant role in international communication.

"Realising the special place of culture as an influential sort of soft power, the embassy considers holding cultural events a priority," he said.

"The exhibition is a warm-up and introduction to several cultural events that we will hold in 2023 for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Vietnam.

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Pham Quang Hieu appreciates the exhibition. He said the photography and handicrafts told a compelling story about historical events, customs and the unique culture of the Iranian people stretching from the sixth century BC to the modern day.

The event will run until July 31, at the Kite Building, Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Nguyen Van Huyen Street, in Hanoi./.