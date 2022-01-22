The “Mighty spirit” exhibition is part of activities within the “My zodiac animal” programme, which is held annually on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet.



The paintings on display include “Five tigers”, which was recreated by young painter and designer Nguyen Minh Ngoc. She said she had to spend several months completing the complex work.



It is in a collection of more than ten tiger-themed paintings in the “Hàng Trống” art style.



"Working with Hoi Quan Di San, I had the chance to study the “Hang Trong” painting style. I want to highlight Vietnam’s 1,000-year culture through my “Hang Trong”-style paintings, like many artists from the Republic of Korea, Japan, and China have done," said Ngoc.

Also on display are tiger-themed paintings from painter Le Tri Dung, a collection of tiger-themed ceramics by artist Nguyen Van Toan, and the “Khi phach uy manh” collection from Heritage Inns.

The exhibition also introduces the art of shaping the Vietnamese tiger through industrial art products, such as Ho Phu, Ho Vi, Hoang Ho than tuong, and Linh than ve troi, among others.



With their own strengths, the artists have brought colourful paintings and Tet nostalgia to the exhibition, which is underway at No. 6 Nhà Thờ Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi./.

VNA