At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - An exhibition featuring paintings by retired journalists of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12 on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the VNA (September 15, 1945 - 2022).



On display are 70 art works with a variety of themes such as still life, landscape, portrait and abstract.



Journalist Nguyen Tien Le, former director of the VNA’s office in the southern region, who is exhibiting 22 paintings at the exhibition, said that through the event, he wanted to introduce beautiful natural sceneries at home and abroad to the public.



Former war correspondents Kim Son, Le Cuong and Quang Minh, who are also famous photographers for Vietnam Pictorial, are showcasing their works.



Journalist Do Huong, who has sold more than 50 paintings to support Agent Orange victims since 2005 and other charity programmes, spotlighted the significance of the event, saying that she is maintaining a sustainable life-changing programme called “Huong Art Life” for poor and disadvantaged children through art activities.



The exhibition will run until September 16./.