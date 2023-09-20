Business Vietnamese firms seek to boost trade ties with businesses in Thailand's northeastern region A conference to promote trade exchanges between businesses in the north-central region of Vietnam and those in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the northeastern region of Thailand was held in Thailand on September 18-20.

Business Fertiliser imports reach two-year high in August Vietnam’s fertiliser import volume reached the highest in more than two years in August, according to the General Department of Customs, while prices fell over the previous year.

Videos Vietnam – a rising star in the world: Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times - an English-language newspaper published in Malaysia on September 17 ran an article about Vietnam’s thriving growth during its national construction and development after wartime, in which the country is described as “a rising star in the world”.

Videos EC pledges support for Vietnam in developing sustainable fisheries EC Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius met with Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan in Brussels on September 18.