Eighty documents on royal celebrations of the Lunar New Year (Tet) in the past are on display, selected from the Nguyen Dynasty’s “Chau ban” (royal administrative documents).

The exhibition includes three topics: the ceremony to prepare for a solemn Lunar New Year; activities at Lunar New Year’s Eve parties; and activities at the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

Exhibits contribute to introducing Lunar New Year celebrations in Vietnam’s feudal dynasties, which are very different from contemporary celebrations.

The organising panel hopes these valuable documents will be useful to researchers and people interested in the subject.

The exhibition runs until February 23./.

VNA