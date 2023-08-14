The “Strolling through the land of Vietnamese lacquer” exhibition displays lacquer paintings from renowned artists, such as Ly Truc Son, Nguyen Quang Trung, Phan Cam Thuong, Trieu Khac Tien, and Pham Tra My.

A highlight of the exhibition is an art tour organised by The Muse Art Space. Taking a stroll around the exhibition, art aficionados can gain a better insight into artists’ styles, the meaning of each artwork, and the development of Vietnamese lacquer.



The exhibition will be open until August 18 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi./.

VNA