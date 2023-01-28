Of particular note is a collection of more than 2,000 unique works from lacquer artist Nguyen Tan Phat, with each sculpture and lacquer creation having its own colour and cultural story.

Phat began the collection nearly 2 years ago. There is no template, with each work a unique version with its own colour and charisma and inspired by daily life and folklore. In his talented hands, Phat breathes life into each statue by combining jackfruit wood and laterite with traditional lacquer art.

These works are not only a bridge linking folklore and contemporary culture but also have high applicability. This unique cat statuette can be a display product or a flower vase, a tea table, or a lamp./.

VNA