Vietnamese artist marks Lunar New Year with thousands of carved cats
According to Vietnamese custom, each year corresponds to an animal (also known as a mascot). For the 2023 Lunar New Year of the Cat, many unique products bearing images of cats have been introduced to the market.
Of particular note is a collection of more than 2,000 unique works from lacquer artist Nguyen Tan Phat, with each sculpture and lacquer creation having its own colour and cultural story.
Phat began the collection nearly 2 years ago. There is no template, with each work a unique version with its own colour and charisma and inspired by daily life and folklore. In his talented hands, Phat breathes life into each statue by combining jackfruit wood and laterite with traditional lacquer art.
These works are not only a bridge linking folklore and contemporary culture but also have high applicability. This unique cat statuette can be a display product or a flower vase, a tea table, or a lamp./.