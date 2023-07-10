Society Panamanian ship rescued in south-central waters Rescue vessels of the Marine Services Joint Stock Company under the Saigon Tan Cang Corporation and the Vietnam People’s Navy on July 10 took measures to help a Panamanian ship which has been stranded in the waters of the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

Society Int’l conference discusses measures to preserve national values in new context The Institute of Philosophy under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) held an international conference named “National Values in the New Context” in Hanoi on July 9.

Society Deputy PM requires strict sanction of IUU fishing acts The Government Office has issued a document announcing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang's directions made at his recent teleconference with leaders of 13 Mekong Delta localities, requesting more aggressive actions to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing.