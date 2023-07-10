Ex-mayor of Hanoi prosecuted for inflating tree prices
The Supreme People’s Procuracy on July 10 issued an indictment prosecuting Ex-Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties” for his wrongdoings in inflating the prices of green trees planted in the capital city.
Ex-Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Supreme People’s Procuracy on July 10 issued an indictment prosecuting Ex-Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties” for his wrongdoings in inflating the prices of green trees planted in the capital city.
The Supreme People's Procuracy concluded that Chung had violated the law by abusing his position in bidding to benefit two companies participating in a tree planting project in Hanoi. The project was carried out from 2016 to 2019.
According to the indictment, these companies had a close relationship with Chung and were supported by him to receive a significant amount of improper benefits.
The indictment said in the case, under Chung’s direction, the urban technical infrastructure maintenance board under the municipal Department of Construction did not organise bidding, but instead placed orders with the companies for 16 contracts worth over 284 billion VND (more than 12 million USD). However, during the performance of the contracts, the inflating of tree prices caused a loss of over 34 billion VND to the State.
In the same case, 14 other individuals were also charged with smuggling; violating regulations on the management and use of state assets, causing loss and waste; and illegally printing, issuing, buying and selling invoices and documents for state budget collection and payment; and lacking of responsibility causing serious consequences.
This is the fourth case in which Chung has been prosecuted so far. He is currently serving a total of 12 years in prison for the three previous cases./.