Environment Vietnam, WB enhance partnership in climate change response for green growth Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh has hailed the World Bank (WB)’s effective cooperation with Vietnam, especially in climate change response, green growth and environmental protection.

Environment Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science to be established Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to establish the Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Four consecutive quakes hit Kon Tum district Four consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 4.2 hit Kon Plong district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, on the morning of July 7.

World Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024 Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).