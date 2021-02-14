World Thailand packaging company inks partnership in Vietnam Thailand’s SCG Packaging (SCGP) is joining hands with its Vietnamese partners under an investment worth 10 billion THB (334 million USD) to expand its packaging solution business in Vietnam, where demand for packaging products is growing.

World Ten most outstanding international events in 2020 The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the Top 10 events that shaped the world in 2020.

World COVID-19 remains biggest challenge for Southeast Asia in 2021: survey The COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts remain the largest challenges for the Southeast Asian region in 2021, according to the State of Southeast Asia 2021 survey report announced by the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on February 10.