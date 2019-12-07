The first express 36 express boat is scheduled to run on December 11. It departs from Ninh Kieu Wharf in Can Tho City to Ben Dam Port in Con Dao Island at 7:00 and from the island to Can Tho City at 13:30. The prices are from 520,000 to 990,000 million VND (22.5-42.8 USD) per turn.

The trip is operated by Phu Quoc Express Joint-Stock Company. The company also operates high-speed boat services in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang from Rach Gia City-Phu Quoc Island, Rach Gia-Hon Sơn Island, Rach Gia-Nam Du Island, and Ha Tien-Phu Quoc Island.

With the boat trips, visitors to Con Dao now have more transport options with a wide range of prices./.

VNA