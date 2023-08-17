Extent of riverbank, coastal erosions in five Mekong Delta provinces evaluated
An eroded section of National Highway 91 in An Giang province. (Photo: baogiaothong.vn)Tien Giang (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep chaired a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on August 17 to assess the extent of riverbank and coastal erosions in five provinces in the region.
Hiep said that following the Prime Minister’s direction, from August 15-17, his ministry established an inter-sectoral delegation to coordinate with leaders of Hau Giang, Tra Vinh, Ben Tre, Long An, and Tien Giang provinces to conduct fact-finding tours to seek measures to address erosions, and protect people’s lives and assets to be submitted to the Government leader.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep speaking at the conference. (Photo: VNA)He proposed the provinces build a feasible master plan to tackle erosions so as to propose a long-term and effective response plan in the following order: considering and evaluating specific causes, moving households out of dangerous areas, ensuring resettlement, and implementing technical solutions to address erosions.
Localities should prioritise handling serious erosions, and urgently build a concrete settlement project before submitting it to competent authorities for consideration and approval, the official added./.