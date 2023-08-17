Business Coffee industry striving to adapt to EU’s anti-deforestation law Vietnam’s coffee industry needs to take measures to adapt to a new European Union (EU) law that prevents the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

Environment Binh Thuan asks for about 400 billion VND to build embankments The south central province of Binh Thuan needs about 400 billion VND (16.7 million USD) to build embankments in areas hit by landslides and erosion, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Van Dang.

Environment Vietnam improving landslide warning capacity Vietnam’s hydrometeorological sector has been improving the forecasting capacity to provide people in landslide-prone areas with timely warnings, said General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.