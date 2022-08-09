Travel Vietnam continuously ranks in world’s top fastest-growing destinations Vietnam has remained in the world’s top fastest-growing destinations, expanding 50 – 70% monthly, since the beginning of 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Travel HCM City highlights local cultures to ignite urban tourism Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector has actively brought its indigenous culture into urban tourism, considering this as one of the strategies to promote the strengths of the city’s destination network.