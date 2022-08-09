Extra efforts needed to achieve target of 5 million foreign tourists: insiders
Tourists to Hoi An ancient city in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - To achieve the goal of welcoming 5 million foreign tourists this year as set out earlier, Vietnam's tourism industry needs to make greater efforts in promoting its image and building more tourism products, according to insiders.
Statistics from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) show that in the first seven months of 2022, Vietnam served 954,600 foreign tourists, up nine folds compared to the same period last year. In July alone, the nation welcomed 352,600 foreign visitors, up 49% month-on-month.
Foreign tourists to Vietnam over the recent past mainly came from the Asia-Pacific region, prominently in the top 10 markets being the Republic of Korea with 196,200 arrivals, up 903.7% year-on-year; the US 102,900, up 5,382%; and Japan 46,000, up 794.6%.
The VNAT also pointed out that European markets show impressive increases in the number of visitors to Vietnam and will gradually increase in the near future such as the UK (26,400 arrivals, up 2,958.6%), France (23,400, up 2,963.7%), and Germany (23,600, up 3,897.1%).
The sector expects that the number of foreign visitors will surge when the peak inbound tourism season starts from September.
International tourists visit Trang An in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)To attract more foreigners, Pham Ha, CEO of Lux Group - Asia's leading luxury travel and tourism company, said that Vietnam's visa policy needs to be more open to remarkably growing markets such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or East European countries.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, highlighted the need for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to propose to the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider and expand the list of countries subject to visa exemption and lengthen the temporary stay for international visitors to Vietnam from 15 days to 30 days from the date of entry.
Insiders also suggested strengthening connectivity between localities in tourism promotion to further develop the industry./.