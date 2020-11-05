Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh hands over the face masks to Kem Sambath, member of the CPP Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations has presented 30,000 face masks to the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s commissions.

The handover ceremony was organised at the CPP’s headquarters in Phnom Penh on November 5 under the co-chair of Kem Sambath, member of the CPP Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh.

Prak Sokhonn, Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Kem Sambath received the gifts.

Kem Sambath thanked the CPV’s Commission for External Relations for the gifts, saying that they will help Cambodia in general and the CPP Central Committee’s agencies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gifts are evidence of friendship and solidarity between the two Parties and countries, he said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh said as the pandemic has been causing adverse impacts on the development and heavy losses of humans around the world, all countries need to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 in a bid to bring a safe and peaceful life back to people, including those of Vietnam and Cambodia.

The gifts show the CPV and Vietnamese people’s sincere sentiments to their Cambodian counterparts, he said./.