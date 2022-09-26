Society Vietnam needs highly skilled labour force The vocational training system of Vietnam needs reforming to create highly-skilled human resources that meet the requirements of the labour market in increasingly integrated international market, experts said.

Society High tech farming in Ninh Thuan proves effective The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is promoting the application of high-technology in agricultural production with the aim of setting up major zones and projects yielding high-quality farm produce, thereby turning high-tech agriculture into a spearhead sector in local economic development.

Society Vietnamese officer joins UN peacekeeping mission Major Bui Van Nhung from the Vietnam People’s Army will work as a military observer at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Society Hung Yen provides 21 essential public services on national portal The northern province of Hung Yen is currently providing 21 out of the 25 essential public services on the National Public Service Portal, following the Government’s project on enhancing the application of population data, e-identification and e-authentication in the national digital transformation in the period of 2022 - 2025, with a vision to 2030.