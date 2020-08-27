Though severely affected by climate change, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang nonetheless earned handsome profits from the recent summer-autumn rice crop, with local farmers potentially pocketing 900 to 1,300 USD per hectare after deducting costs.

Rice production in the province’s summer-autumn crop amounted to some 1.2 million tonnes amid the adverse impacts of climate change. The achievement is primarily due to proactive measures being taken against saltwater intrusion, including retaining fresh water, rescheduling crops, and changing rice varieties.

All local rice has been sold, mostly for export. According to the local agriculture sector, the bright prospects for rice exports nationwide in recent times encouraged local companies to buy large amounts from farmers, including those from An Giang.

Still, the rice sector faces numerous challenges from now until the end of the year as the flood season has only just begun. Numerous response plans have been deployed, including switching crops to ensure the financial security of farmers.

Mekong Delta provinces have carried out various response measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change since the beginning of this year, with rice production not interrupted to any great extent. The rice sector has also been striving to meet the strict requirements of fastidious foreign markets. With abundant harvests and exponential export growth, farmers’ livelihoods have been greatly improved./.

