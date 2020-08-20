Business HCM City strives to speed up public investment disbursement Ho Chi Minh City had disbursed nearly 20.06 trillion VND (865.4 million USD) in public investment or 47.6 percent of the plan for the whole year as of the end of July, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Ha Long city boasts advantages in developing night-time economy With the necessary infrastructure, attractive tour packages, and high-quality shopping services, Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh possesses a host of advantages to develop its night-time economy, especially tourism.

Business Cargo throughput of seaports still maintains growth in eight months Nearly 485.3 million tonnes of cargo were handled at Vietnam’s seaports in the first eight months of this year, including over 13.9 million TEUs of container cargo, up 6 percent and 8 percent annually, respectively.

Business Hanoi active in seizing opportunities from EVFTA Having recognised the advantages for exports created by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Hanoi has designed a number of measures to make full use of the opportunities it brings about.