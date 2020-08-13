Business HCM City prioritises key transport infrastructure projects The HCM City People’s Committee has approved a policy on carrying out significant projects with city budget funds that address existing difficulties.

Business Vinalines set to operate as JSC from next month Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) will officially begin operations as a joint stock company on September 1 and change its name to the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

Business MoIT considers single pricing model for power tariff The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering new models to calculate electricity prices, including one that would eliminate its current step pricing, which industry experts have called outdated and deeply unpopular among consumers.

Business Wood exports recovering even in face of COVID-19 After a sharp fall due to adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, wood export revenue has seen signs of recovery since June thanks to exporters’ efforts to adapt to the situation.