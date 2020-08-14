Fatherland Front leader receives Lao counterpart
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 14 for Saysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Standing Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction.
Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man (R) and Saysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Standing Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (Photo: VNA)
The Lao official is here to attend the funeral of late Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.
Man extended best wishes to the Lao official on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Lao front, and affirmed the Vietnamese front always attaches special importance to and hopes to strengthen its cooperation with the Lao counterpart. He also stressed that the two organisations should further intensify their comprehensive cooperation and mutual support in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnamese official proposed the two side coordinate with the Cambodian front to hold an online tripartite in November this year.
The Vietnamese and Lao fronts will closely coordinate to hold the international conference on the building the Vietnam – Laos border line of peace, friendship, cooperation for joint development at a suitable date in 2021, Man affirmed.
For his part, the Lao official highlighted the relations of traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries as an invaluable property, and stressed that the cooperative relations between the two fronts have been unceasingly consolidated and strengthened, making great contributions to the acceleration of the traditional relations between the two Parties, States and peoples.
He also affirmed the Lao front will closely coordinate with the Vietnamese one to effectively realise the contents of the cooperation programme already signed and join hands in organising the online conference among the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian fronts in November, as well as the international conference on the building of the Vietnam – Lao border line./.