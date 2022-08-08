The transfer took place at the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington last week in the presence of representatives from the US’s Department of State and Department of Homeland Security.

FBI took possession of more than 7,000 artefacts illegally acquired by an American citizen during an operation from 2013 – 2014. A year before his death, the man agreed to relinquish these items and wished to return them to their rightful owners.

With the help of experts, the FBI has managed to identify several unidentified artefacts from Vietnam, including a vase, an 8-piece set of tool kit made of bronze, and a stone axe.

The items will be transferred to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Historical Museum for assessment and exhibition./.

VNA