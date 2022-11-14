Business Vietnam, India foster cooperation in innovation, startup A Vietnam-India Startup Forum was held in a hybrid format on November 12, as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,678 VND/USD on November 14, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 11).

Business Businesses report good sales growth during Hanoi Promotion Month Businesses have reported that their sales during the Hanoi Promotion Month, which is running from November 4 through November 30, have increased by 20-30%.