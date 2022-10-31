Business Vietnam invests over 450 million USD overseas in 10 months Vietnam’s outbound investment, including both newly-registered and adjusted capital, exceeded 450 million USD in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to nearly 70% of the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,695 VND/USD on October 31, up 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (October 28).

Business Vietnam attends int'l travel show in Canada Vietnam attended the International Tourism and Travel Show that took place in Montreal, Canada, from October 28-30 after two years of absence due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business More efforts to be made for larger coverage of Vietnamese products The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to design more plans to effectively implement the campaign of encouraging Vietnamese to prioritise Vietnamese products, while speeding up administrative reform to gain public confidence, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.