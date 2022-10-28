Business Vietnam forecast to be fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over next decade The fastest growing market for centi-millionaires, who boast 100 million USD or more in investable assets, over the next decade is forecast to be Vietnam, according to The Centi-Millionaire Report.

Business Algerian province wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam in different fields The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

Business Kien Giang province’s aquaculture output increases The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang hopes to harvest at least 86,000 tonnes of aquatic products from aquaculture from now through year end to take the output for the year to 315,000 tonnes.

Business Vietnamese firms attend agri-food tech, franchising expos in Singapore Vietnamese businesses and brands are taking part in Agri-food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) and Franchising and Licensing Asia (FLA) underway in Singapore from October 26-29.