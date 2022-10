The toy market is bustling ahead of Halloween. (Photo: VNA)

Parents bring their children to buy toys every day, but the most crowded is at weekends. (Photo: VNA)

– The toy market ahead of the Halloween festival in Hanoi is becoming more bustling after two quiet years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Toys, decorative products, accessories and costumes serving the festival are in a wide variety of designs and colours In recent years, the festival has been welcomed and responded by more and more Vietnamese people.Shops in Hang Ma street attract a large number of customers. They are selling a variety of ornaments and toys to celebrate Halloween, including pumpkins, masks, and costumes.Parents bring their children to buy toys every day, but the most crowded is on weekends, said an owner of a toy shop in Hang Ma street.This year, prices of Halloween things have slightly increased compared to last year, ranging from 50,000 VND (2.01 USD) to 200,000 VND (8.06 USD) per product.Products for Halloween on e-commerce stores have more attractive designs and higher prices than those in traditional stores./.