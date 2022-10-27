Business Hanoi attracts almost 1 million international tourists in 10 months Hanoi has welcomed nearly 983,000 international tourist arrivals in the first 10 months, almost reaching the target of 1 - 1.2 million for the whole of this year, the municipal Tourism Department said on October 26.

Business Vietnam, India likely to complete trade target this year: official Vietnam and India may complete the goal of 15 billion USD in two-way trade this year despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and geostrategic competition in the region and in the world, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on October 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 27, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Trade Office in Laos acts as bridge The Vietnam Trade Office in Laos has upheld its role as a bridge connecting Vietnamese firms access the market.