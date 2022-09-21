Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,301 VND/USD on September 21, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Deep processing to develop the local agricultural products Vietnam's annual fruit and vegetable output has reached 31 million tonnes, but processing rates are only around 12% to 17%. As a result, the processing industry only meets about 8% to 10% of the fruit and vegetable output's annual output.

Business UKVFTA helps to promote agricultural trade exchanges with UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a clear impact on trade exchanges between Vietnam and the UK, particularly in the field of agriculture, since it officially took effect on May 1, 2021.

Business Retail investors to return to stock market soon: analysts Retail investors have been pulling money out of the stock market so far this year, but will return soon, according to analysts.