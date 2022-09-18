HCM City tops nation in FDI attraction in first eight months
Ho Chi Minh City topped the country in foreign direct investment attraction in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 16.1% of the national figure, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).
It lured some 2.7 billion USD worth of FDI in January-August, an increase of over 24% against the same period last year.
Over 309 million USD were channeled into nearly 480 newly-registered FDI projects, up 17.6% and 24% year-on-year, respectively, during the period.
96 existing projects received extra investment worth 1.47 billion USD, up 127% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, capital contributions and share purchases were down 19.7% to over 925 million USD.
The largest sum of FDI, nearly 40% of the total, was poured into information and communications.
Singapore remained HCM City’s biggest investor, making up over 37% of the total capital.