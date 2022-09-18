It lured some 2.7 billion USD worth of FDI in January-August, an increase of over 24% against the same period last year.

Over 309 million USD were channeled into nearly 480 newly-registered FDI projects, up 17.6% and 24% year-on-year, respectively, during the period.

96 existing projects received extra investment worth 1.47 billion USD, up 127% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, capital contributions and share purchases were down 19.7% to over 925 million USD.

The largest sum of FDI, nearly 40% of the total, was poured into information and communications.

Singapore remained HCM City’s biggest investor, making up over 37% of the total capital.

VNA