Business Industrial real estate likely to pick up in remaining months The industrial real estate sector will likely continue to pick up in the remaining months of the year thanks to the ongoing global supply chain disruption and diversification, and the trade deals that Vietnam has signed, experts said.

Business Delisting poor quality shares helps make market more transparent Delisting shares on the stock market is a tool for market regulators to create a transparent investment environment, and filter and remove poor quality stocks that cause market manipulation, strengthening investors' confidence in the stock market.

Business Authentication system to prevent counterfeiting via QRCode The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has put into operation a system of authenticating genuine goods via QRCode at truyxuat.gov.vn, to encourage people and businesses to use solutions to develop products in e-commerce transactions.

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,244 VND/USD on September 13, down 9 VND from the previous day.