Illustrative photo (Source: straitstimes.com)

The Thai cabinet approved a grace period of 60 days around the New Year holiday where fees for Visa on Arrival will be waived in an attempt to boost foreign visitors by 30 percent.Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Puttipong Punnakanta said the cabinet approved the waiver to the fees for foreign tourists during the New Year season.A sum of 2,000 baht in fee for visa on arrival for each single-entry tourist with a maximum of 15 days validity will not be collected during December 2018 - January 2019.The new measure was designed to boost the number of foreign visitors by no less than 30%, which will contribute to more tourism revenue during the New Year holiday.According to the Immigration Bureau, the number of persons applying for Visa on Arrival at immigration posts has dropped since January 2016. - NNT/VNA