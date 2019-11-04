Female badminton player wins silver at Hungarian int’l tournament
Vietnamese player Nguyen Thuy Linh secured a silver medal at the 44th YONEX Hungarian International Championships badminton tournament on November 2 in Budaors City.
Nguyen Thuy Linh finishes second in the women's singles at the YONEX Hungarian International Championships badminton tournament (Photo: webtehthao.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese player Nguyen Thuy Linh secured a silver medal at the 44th YONEX Hungarian International Championships badminton tournament on November 2 in Budaors city.
Linh, fourth seed at the tournament, lost 21-16, 12-21, 21-18 to No 1 Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in the women’s singles final.
It took Linh four wins to advance to the final match. She earlier defeated second seed Brittney Tam from Canada and No 5 Aliye Demirbag of Turkey.
Linh, currently the top Vietnamese player, is seeking a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
She is currently world No 55 while the world top 38 will qualify for the tournament next summer./.