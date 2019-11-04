Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie screened at RoK film festival The Republic of Korea (RoK)-based ASEAN Culture House (ACH) is holding a film festival showing films from ASEAN countries including Vietnamese movie Hai Phuong (Furie).

Culture - Sports Dong Ho paintings on display in Hanoi Traditional and contemporary Dong Ho folk paintings are being showcased at an exhibition that opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on October 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-Korea Culture-Culinary Festival 2019 to be held in Hanoi The Vietnam-Korea Culture and Culinary Festival 2019 will take place in Ly Thai To Square near Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi from November 8-10, the Republic of Korea (RoK) Embassy in Vietnam announced at a press briefing in Hanoi on October 31.

Culture - Sports Outstanding Asian artists to display works in Hanoi An exhibition of works by outstanding Asian artists will be held in Hanoi from November 5-25, according to the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.