It was held on the 16th day of the first lunar month of the Year of Dragon, in Dai Dong Thanh commune, Thuan Thanh town, to commemorate the 4,903rd death anniversary of Kinh Duong Vuong.

This is an occasion for descendants to pay tribute to the founder of the nation, and demonstrate their solidarity to build upon the ancestors’ achievements as well as to firmly safeguard the country’s independence and sovereignty and build a more civilised and prosperous Vietnam.

In addition, the festival is also a chance to highlight the traditional cultural beauty of Bac Ninh, which is often referred to as Kinh Bac - the northern region - with a long history and ancient culture.

The festival will run until the end of February 27./.

VNA