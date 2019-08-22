A performance at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The fifth Cham Ethnic Culture Festival concluded in the south central province of Phu Yen on August 21.



The three-day event drew nearly 2,000 artisans, artists and people from Cham ethnic minority group in nine cities and provinces in the south and south central regions such as Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc, An Giang, Da Nang city and Ho Chi Minh City. – The fifth Cham Ethnic Culture Festival concluded in the south central province of Phu Yen on August 21.The three-day event drew nearly 2,000 artisans, artists and people from Chamminority group in nine cities and provinces in the south and south central regions such as Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc, An Giang, Da Nang city and Ho Chi Minh City.



Phan Dinh Phung, Vice Chairman of the Phu Yen People’s Committee and head of the organising board, said that the festival is part of cultural, sports and tourism events showing the diversity in cultural tradition of Cham community across the country.



A series of activities, including sport games, food festival, handicraft product introduction, were held during the event, aiming to promote the cultural value of the group.



The organizing board presented the first prize to the team from Ho Chi Minh City, the second prize to An Giang team and the third prize to those from Ninh Thuan and Phu Yen, along with a number of auxiliary awards.



The sixth edition of the event will be held in Ninh Thuan in 2022.-VNA