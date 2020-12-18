Festival offers taste of RoK cuisine in Da Nang
Excellent dishes with kimchi – the soul food of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - were introduced at the final round of the K-food Festival which was held by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in the central city of Da Nang on December 17.
At the K-food Festival (Photo: VNA)
The best five teams were chosen to the finale after beating 12 others in the qualifying rounds that took place from November 16 to December 6. They were praised for good cooking techniques, and wonderful dishes which feature both Vietnamese and Korean culture.
The first prize was presented to Nguyen Thi Thuy Van from Quang Ngai with sticky rice rolls and fried noodle with kimchi, while Ton Thi Thao from Da Nang won second prize with her white kimchi tofu rolls. Tran Le Kim Uyen from Da Nang, Dinh Thi Thuy from Da Nang, and Le Nguyen Nguyen Thao and Nguyen Ngoc Hao from Thua Thien Hue received the third prize with their fried spring rolls with kimchi, fried rice with seafood, kimchi and coconut, and popcorn chicken with kimchi.
According to RoK Consul General Ahn Min Sik, the festival aimed to promote cultural exchange between the two nations, and introduce Korean cuisine to Vietnamese people.
Recently, the RoK inaugurated its third Consulate General in Da Nang city, which is a vivid illustration for the close relations between the two nations.
Last year, some 1.8 million Korean people visited Da Nang city./.