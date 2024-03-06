The Chau Van ritual singing festival holds special significance in honouring the Vietnamese tradition of worshiping the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms, which has been recognised as a representative intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

The festival also helps revive cultural traditions and promote the importance of preserving and showcasing the art of Chau Van performances, making this art form more accessible to the public.

The tradition of Mother Goddess worshipping, including Chau Van ritual singing, originates from the indigenous roots of the Vietnamese people.

In 2016, UNESCO recognised the Vietnamese practice of worshiping the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms as a representative Intangible Cultural Heritage of humanity./.

VNA