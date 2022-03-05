Festival to introduce African cinema industry to Vietnamese cinemagoers
Poster of the event (Photo: en.nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) will be held for the first time in Vietnam, from March 11 - 14 in Hanoi, with an aim to introduce the African cinema industry to Vietnamese cinemagoers.
The event is co-organised by the Embassies of Belgium and Morocco in Vietnam, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF)’s Asia-Pacific Office, the Wallonie-Bruxelles delegation to Vietnam, and the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, reported the Nhan dan newspaper.
The festival will introduce four special feature films from Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Rwanda, which will provide moviegoers with an insight into the natural landscapes and people of Africa.
The four films, which were selected from the best entries of the recent edition of FESPACO, have received several awards at prestigious film festivals from around the world.
The films will be screened for free with Vietnamese and French subtitles, at the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio, No. 465 Hoang Hoa Tham Street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi.
Launched in 1969, FESPACO has been established as the largest film festival in Africa. It is held biennially in Ouagadougou - the capital of Burkina Faso./.