Culture - Sports Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 attracts over 500 runners More than 500 athletes nationwide on September 29 joined the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2022 in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang – home to a UNESCO-recognised geopark.

Culture - Sports Taste of Italy Week opens in HCM City The MM Mega Market Vietnam Company, in collaboration with some trade promotion organisations and the Italian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, opened the Taste of Italy week in the southern metropolis.

Culture - Sports Dortmund Legends beat Vietnam All Stars in charity match A team of legends from German side Borussia Dortmund defeated Vietnam All Stars 4-1 in a charity match in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28 evening.

Culture - Sports Buckwheat Flower Festival returns to Ha Giang in November The Buckwheat Flower Festival will return to Dong Van district, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, this November, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc Quy.