Business Shrimp exports up 5.7 percent in H1 despite COVID-19 Shrimp exports increased by 5.7 percent year-on-year in January-June to 1.5 billion USD despite the impact of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Business Indian expert hails Vietnam’seconomic growth The economic prospect of Vietnam is bright and the country’s economic growth story is like a “miracle”, S D Pradhan, deputy national security adviser of India, commented in a recent article run by Times of India newspaper.